Washington Declaration is a clear evidence of fulfilment of cherished aspirations of the people of Azerbaijan - President of Uzbekistan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. Joint Declaration signed with Armenia in Washington is clear evidence of the fulfilment of the cherished aspirations of the courageous and steadfast people of Azerbaijan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in his remarks following the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus will help fully realize the enormous potential of cooperation in the economic, transport, energy, and humanitarian spheres.