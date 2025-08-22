Azerbaijan holds meeting with Chinese road and bridge corporation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. On August 22, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with President of China Road and Bridge Corporation Wang Lijun, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the meeting discussed the work done in Azerbaijan in recent years in the field of road and transport infrastructure, in particular, measures taken to improve transport infrastructure in Baku and its surroundings, reduce urban traffic jams, and create an extensive transport network.

Issues of possible cooperation with the China Road and Bridge Corporation were also touched upon.