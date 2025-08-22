President of Presidential Council of State of Libya sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, Mohamed Younis Al-Menfi, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Excellency,

I am pleased to cordially congratulate you on the signing of the historic peace declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on August 8, 2025. This important step marks a new stage in the process of ending the long-standing conflict in the Caucasus region.

Your wise leadership and strong will to achieve peace have led to this extraordinary success, contributing significantly to strengthening security and stability in the region.

You've set an example for conflict resolution by demonstrating a commitment to dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

We express our wishes for the continued development and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan, hoping that the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will be strengthened in light of this historic achievement.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.