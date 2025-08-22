Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan hold key geostrategic position connecting East with West and North with South - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan hold a key geostrategic position connecting East with West and North with South, President Ilham Aliyev said during a high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan in Turkmenbashi, Trend reports.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich.

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich.

First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my brother, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich Berdimuhamedov, for the high-level organization of today's Summit in Avaza and for the warm welcome. In addition, I would also like to thank him for initiating today's trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Based on the cultural and historical proximity of our peoples, shared values and strategic interests, we are opening a new chapter in the history of cooperation between three friendly and fraternal states today. On this day, when I am visiting the hospitable Turkmen land, I would like to note again that Turkmenistan, under the wise leadership of esteemed Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich, has made significant achievements in terms of socioeconomic development and enhanced its international role and influence. His contribution to the development of modern Turkmenistan is an example of effective state governance, strategic vision and devotion to the Motherland.

Recently, just last month, we were pleased to welcome the esteemed Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich to Azerbaijan. His visit was extremely fruitful. We held comprehensive talks in Baku, visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan together, including the cities of Fuzuli and Shusha. I would like to express my special gratitude for the decision to build a mosque in the city of Fuzuli. This sincere fraternal support, this goodwill gesture will forever remain in the memory of our people as a symbol of solidarity and spiritual unity. At the same time, the establishment of twinning relations between the cities of Fuzuli and Arkadag opens up new opportunities for cultural and humanitarian cooperation. All this is a testament to the fact that Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations are on the rise. We will continue our joint efforts to develop these relations in all areas.

We are bound with the Republic of Uzbekistan by the Treaty on Allied Relations, which was signed on August 23, 2024. Our fraternal relations with Uzbekistan are based on mutual support, strong cultural ties and common strategic goals. As a result of the reforms carried out in all areas of life in Uzbekistan, we are pleased to observe the dynamic development of the country, the enhancement of its international reputation and the growth of its economic potential. In recent years, we have achieved significant results with Uzbekistan in many areas, including political dialogue, economic and humanitarian cooperation. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Uzbek side and personally to Shavkat Miromonovich for their enormous contribution to the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. A secondary school named after great scientist Mirzo Ulugbek was built in the city of Fuzuli, and we celebrated its opening together with Shavkat Miromonovich. A large sewing factory operates in the city of Khankendi with the support and on the initiative of the Uzbek side. We recently visited it together. The “Uzbekistan” park is under construction in the White City, one of the modern districts of Baku. Together with Shavkat Miromonovich, we laid the foundation of this beautiful park covering an area of five hectares. We have many other investment projects based on mutual interests.

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have an important geostrategic position connecting East and West, North and South. New tasks and opportunities lie ahead of our countries in the field of transport and transit cooperation. Among them, together with my esteemed brother Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich, we discussed the Middle Corridor, the expansion of ports and railways in detail today. We also discussed these issues with Shavkat Miromonovich during our last meeting. In other words, the joint efforts of the three countries in the field of transport, transit and logistics will be of great importance not only for our countries, but also for the wider region.

As my brothers noted, there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector. We have traditional energy cooperation with Turkmenistan. We have already made a step in this area with Uzbekistan. Our state oil company SOCAR has already started developing an oil field in Uzbekistan and a contract has been signed. We hope that they will give us good news in the next one or two years. We are all eagerly awaiting the news of the discovery of a large oil field in Uzbekistan.