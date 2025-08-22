Turkmenistan’s Goturdepenebit hits new high in oil production
The company continues to develop productive formations through industrial projects, collaborating with foreign partners and the service units of Turkmennebit.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy