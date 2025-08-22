Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a gift from Turkmenistan - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 22 August 2025 15:25 (UTC +04:00)
Mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a gift from Turkmenistan - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. A mosque will be constructed in Fuzuli as a gift from Turkmenistan, President Ilham Aliyev announced during a press conference on the outcomes of the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“While in Fuzuli, Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich proposed the construction of a mosque as a gift from Turkmenistan. I accepted this proposal with gratitude. Although only a month has passed, the architectural design of the mosque is already prepared, and its foundation will be laid in the near future,” the head of state added.

Latest

Latest

Read more