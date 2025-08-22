Mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a gift from Turkmenistan - President Ilham Aliyev

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. A mosque will be constructed in Fuzuli as a gift from Turkmenistan, President Ilham Aliyev announced during a press conference on the outcomes of the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“While in Fuzuli, Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich proposed the construction of a mosque as a gift from Turkmenistan. I accepted this proposal with gratitude. Although only a month has passed, the architectural design of the mosque is already prepared, and its foundation will be laid in the near future,” the head of state added.