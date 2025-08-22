Khankendi sewing factory is great gift from brotherly Uzbek people to reviving Karabakh region - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 22 August 2025 15:45 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. The large sewing factory, established on the initiative of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, currently employs over two hundred people, the vast majority of whom are women. As a result of the factory’s expansion, the number of employees will increase several times, said President Ilham Aliyev during a press conference on the outcomes of the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“This is a great gift from the brotherly Uzbek people to Azerbaijan and the reviving Karabakh region,” the head of state emphasized.

