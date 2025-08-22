Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery boosts light petroleum production in 7M2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
The Atyrau Refinery processed 3.4 million tons of raw materials and produced 2.6 million tons of light petroleum products in the first seven months of 2025, showing significant growth compared to 2024. Key outputs such as diesel fuel, automotive gasoline, and liquefied petroleum gas all increased, with production efficiency surpassing planned targets.
