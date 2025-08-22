Azerbaijan–Austria trade strengthens on back of oil exports in 7M2025
Azerbaijan exported 90.2 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Austria from January through July 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy