Kyrgyzstan strikes growth in mining output
Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector recorded steady growth in the first seven months of 2025, driven by strong results in mining and manufacturing. While mining output increased in several segments, crude oil and gas production declined. Manufacturing remained the main growth driver, with gains across pharmaceuticals, food, construction materials, and chemicals.
