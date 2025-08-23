Azerbaijani oil surges in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $0.25, or 0.36 percent, from the previous level to $69.73 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis increased by $0.22, or 0.32 percent, to $68.16 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil edged down by $0.23, or 0.41 percent, to $56.26 per barrel.