Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani oil surges in price

Economy Materials 23 August 2025 09:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil surges in price

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $0.25, or 0.36 percent, from the previous level to $69.73 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis increased by $0.22, or 0.32 percent, to $68.16 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil edged down by $0.23, or 0.41 percent, to $56.26 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude slipped by $0.1, or 0.15 percent, to $68.23 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Latest

Latest

Read more