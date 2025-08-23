Nakhchivan Transport Agency opens tender for purchase of fully electric buses
Nakhchivan’s Transport Agency has launched a tender to purchase fully electric buses, signaling a shift toward greener public transport. Interested bidders must submit their proposals by late September, with the contract expected to modernize the region’s fleet.
