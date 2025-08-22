Türkiye advances sustainable industry with renewable energy polypropylene plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Wood is providing project management services (PMC) for the construction of Türkiye's largest polypropylene production plant and associated terminal as part of the Ceyhan project, Trend reports.

The company will deploy more than 70 project management experts to support the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phase of the polypropylene plant, as well as engineering and procurement work for the terminal. The total contract value is $18 million over a three-year period.

The plant, located in the Ceyhan industrial zone in Adana province (Türkiye), will sustainably produce 472,500 tons of polypropylene per year, tripling Türkiye's annual production capacity for this product. The plant will use 100 percent renewable electricity and its own hydrogen as fuel, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Once completed, the plant will be able to meet 17 percent of Türkiye's polypropylene needs, increasing its self-sufficiency in petrochemical production. The terminal will store and distribute propane and is strategically located near major ports and areas of high demand for petrochemical products.