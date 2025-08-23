Kyrgyzstan’s hard coal mining faces downturn in 7M2025
Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan recorded a notable decline in hard coal production in the first seven months of 2025, even as the country’s mining sector showed strong overall growth. While coal extraction slowed, output of metal ores and other minerals increased, supporting the expansion of the mining industry. Broader industrial production also rose, driven by pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, construction materials, and chemicals, highlighting steady diversification in the economy.
