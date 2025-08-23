Estonia strengthens nation's export-growth business diplomacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The Estonian government convened to deliberate on innovative strategies aimed at enhancing business diplomacy, with the objective of diversifying export markets and bolstering economic growth, Trend reports.

During the convening, officials underscored the criticality of sustained synergistic collaboration among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, and Enterprise Estonia in facilitating the internationalization of domestic enterprises.



“Estonian export dynamics exhibit a pronounced concentration within the European Union, which constitutes approximately 70 percent of our goods and services outflows.” "Engaging with more remote markets necessitates enhanced governmental backing and a strategic footprint via diplomatic missions," articulated Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.



Tsahkna articulated that Enterprise Estonia, in conjunction with the Foreign Ministry, is strategically collaborating to facilitate market penetration for enterprises, extending beyond proximate territories to encompass more distant locales.



“Our objective is to enhance our strategic emphasis on the Asia-Pacific region, the African continent, the Middle Eastern territories, and the South American markets.” To execute this initiative with optimal efficacy, it is imperative to establish contemporary foreign representation that encompasses all pivotal regions essential for bolstering Estonian exports and facilitating investment attraction,” he elucidated.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo highlighted that entry into new markets demands thorough preparation and understanding of local business environments.

“The state can support companies by ensuring a permanent presence in target markets, helping them better understand local business culture, laws, and supply chain specifics. Through our embassies and trade advisers, Estonian companies can gain reliable information on opportunities and risks while building valuable connections with local partners and clients,” Keldo said.

He added that export priorities have been set together with industry associations and included in a national export action plan. To back these efforts, Estonia has also created a dedicated export support scheme, allowing companies to jointly prepare for entering new markets and scaling up the sale of products and services abroad.

