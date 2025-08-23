Azerbaijan sustains rehabilitation efforts for children from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Another 30 children have been brought from Ukraine to Azerbaijan after undergoing rehabilitation at the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center of the State Agency for Medical and Social Examination and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is noted that at the center, they underwent an initial examination, after which an individual rehabilitation program was developed for each child.

"In order to stabilize their emotional state and support their integration into society, the children underwent individual consultations and group therapy sessions with professional psychologists, as well as yoga and dance therapy classes.

They are provided with rehabilitation services, including therapeutic massage, therapeutic pool and bath, art therapy, and other procedures.

As part of the 10-day social rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children, excursions to historical sites and museums are organized, as well as board games, competitions, and other activities for interesting leisure time," the information notes.