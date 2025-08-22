Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan trade volume contracts in 7M2025

Trade between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has declined sharply, with total turnover in the first seven months of 2025 reaching around $154 million, down 41% year-on-year. Non-oil exports to Turkmenistan fell to about $36 million, representing under 2% of Azerbaijan’s total exports, while overall imports from the country dropped to roughly $144 million.

