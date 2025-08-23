South Korean KOICA and Kyrgyzstan team up to tackle air pollution

Photo: KOICA Kyrgyzstan

KOICA and Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision signed an agreement in Bishkek to launch an air quality improvement project. The initiative will introduce green heating systems, prepare a long-term management plan, and benefit residents of Bishkek and the Chuy region

