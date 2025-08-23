South Korean KOICA and Kyrgyzstan team up to tackle air pollution
Photo: KOICA Kyrgyzstan
KOICA and Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision signed an agreement in Bishkek to launch an air quality improvement project. The initiative will introduce green heating systems, prepare a long-term management plan, and benefit residents of Bishkek and the Chuy region
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy