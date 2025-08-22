Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Armenian opponent and becomes world champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The World Championship among athletes under 20 continues in the Bulgarian city of Samokov, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) met Armenian Yurik Mkhitaryan in the final. Trailing 3:5 at half-time, Javadov won a convincing victory in the second half of the match – 12:5. Thus, Aykhan Javadov became the first world champion as part of the Azerbaijani national team at these competitions. The Azerbaijani wrestler, who became the world and European champion in the under-17 age group last year, achieved the same success in the under-20 age group this year.

Another representative of Azerbaijan, Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), lost to Azimzhan Soatullayev from Uzbekistan (0:8) in the consolation match, and Zahra Kerimzade (72 kg) lost to the European champion among athletes under 23 from Russia, Kristina Bratchikova (with a "touche" technique).

The number of medals won by the Azerbaijani team at the World Championships reached six. Earlier, silver medal was won by Ruzanna Mamedova (62 kg), and bronze medals were won by Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Vasif Bagirov (57 kg), Nurlan Aghazade (70 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg).