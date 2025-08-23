Türkiye’s Antalya Airport takes off with bold expansion to meet travel boom
Antalya Airport in southern Turkey is undergoing a major expansion to boost annual passenger capacity from 35 million to over 80 million by 2040. The project, covering around 1.4 million square meters, includes new terminals, hangars, taxiways, and upgraded infrastructure to ease congestion and support tourism and trade growt
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy