Türkiye’s Antalya Airport takes off with bold expansion to meet travel boom

Antalya Airport in southern Turkey is undergoing a major expansion to boost annual passenger capacity from 35 million to over 80 million by 2040. The project, covering around 1.4 million square meters, includes new terminals, hangars, taxiways, and upgraded infrastructure to ease congestion and support tourism and trade growt

