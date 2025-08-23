Russia witnessing surge in Iran's non-oil exports

Iran’s non-oil exports to Russia rose sharply during the first four months of the current Iranian year, reaching roughly $430 million and 1.1 million tons. Overall trade between the two countries grew to about $880 million and 2 million tons, marking double-digit gains in both value and volume compared to the same period last year.

