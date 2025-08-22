Azerbaijan’s electricity exports to Türkiye decline in 6M2025

Azerbaijan’s electricity exports to Türkiye fell sharply in the first half of the year, dropping to around 140 million kilowatt-hours and generating roughly $9 million in revenue. Overall, exports to four countries totaled about 680 million kilowatt-hours worth $39 million.

