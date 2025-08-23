Tajikistan, Qatar Fund for Dev't explore avenues to expand economic partnership

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 23. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Director General Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti and a delegation of Qatari banks discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik president administration.

The meeting focused on the current state of Tajikistan-Qatar relations and the potential for closer economic and banking collaboration.

President Rahmon emphasized Tajikistan’s strong interest in strengthening and broadening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Qatar, describing the country as one of the most respected nations in the Arab world and an important partner of Tajikistan. The sides expressed satisfaction with the growing partnership between the two countries.

Discussions covered ways to expand trade and economic cooperation and encourage mutually beneficial investments in energy, industry, transport, agriculture, irrigation, mining and processing of minerals, as well as other areas of shared interest.

QFFD works to promote human development, reduce poverty, strengthen health and education systems, support economic growth, provide humanitarian aid, and enhance communities’ resilience to climate change.