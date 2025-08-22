Azerbaijan's Aghdam moves forward with high-profile boiler house dev't
Construction has started on a new boiler house complex in Aghdam’s second residential area, aimed at improving local infrastructure. The project is contracted to Az Technocon Group LLC.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy