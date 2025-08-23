Fitch Ratings spotlights Turkmenistan’s economic strength in peer review 2025

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Fitch notes that these structural and financial indicators provide context for assessing Turkmenistan’s resilience, fiscal flexibility, and capacity to manage external shocks relative to peer countries across the B, BB, and BBB rating spectrum.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register