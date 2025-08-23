Fitch Ratings spotlights Turkmenistan’s economic strength in peer review 2025
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Fitch notes that these structural and financial indicators provide context for assessing Turkmenistan’s resilience, fiscal flexibility, and capacity to manage external shocks relative to peer countries across the B, BB, and BBB rating spectrum.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy