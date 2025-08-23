Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
King of Jordan set to visit Kazakhstan for high-level talks

Economy Materials 23 August 2025 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
King of Jordan set to visit Kazakhstan for high-level talks
Photo: Akorda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 23. King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will soon pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

"At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27," the information notes.

During the visit, the King of Jordan to held high-level talks, aimed at further strengthening Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

