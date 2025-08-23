Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan forge brotherhood ushering in new energy era — expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23.​ The meeting in Turkmenbashi, attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, marked a significant milestone in the region’s political and economic development, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that the brotherly relations among the three countries are grounded in shared history, culture, language, and religious values, forming deep and multifaceted connections.

"These relations extend beyond diplomatic cooperation and develop in a spirit of sincere strategic partnership among the peoples. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized that ties between these countries are built on 'brotherhood,' not merely diplomacy. This cooperation provides a crucial platform for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

During the meeting yesterday, the leaders underscored their commitment to deepening the existing ties of friendship and partnership between the three countries while exploring new avenues for cooperation. They highlighted the significance of mutual support and collaboration on both regional and international issues. Strategically positioned in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan serve as a vital bridge connecting East and West, as well as North and South," he said.

Garayev added that Azerbaijan’s relations with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have expanded significantly in recent years.

"In liberated Azerbaijani territories, Uzbek and Turkmen support has contributed to local development projects. For example, Uzbekistan built a secondary school in Fuzuli named after the scholar Mirza Ulugh Beg, and an Uzbek-backed garment factory operates in Khankendi. Turkmenistan is set to construct a mosque in Fuzuli, demonstrating the strength of bilateral relations.

Turkmenistan will construct a mosque in the city of Fuzuli, highlighting the strength of the ties between our countries. Cooperation in the energy sector is also expanding, further underscoring the deepening partnership," he added.

The political analyst also emphasized that Azerbaijan’s longstanding energy cooperation with Turkmenistan, along with Uzbekistan’s recent initiatives in the sector, reflects a deepening and broadening of regional energy policy.

"This cooperation strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a regional leader and serves as a successful example of energy diplomacy. Azerbaijan acts as a logistical bridge for Turkmen energy resources to reach global markets, with Turkmen gas and oil potentially transported through the Trans-Caspian corridor to Europe. Relations with Uzbekistan have also rapidly developed, now encompassing energy projects.

As President Ilham Aliyev noted, 'Our state oil company SOCAR has already started developing an oil field in Uzbekistan and a contract has been signed.' This development is a significant milestone for Azerbaijan, both economically and politically. SOCAR’s operations support the modernization of Uzbekistan’s energy sector while reinforcing mutually beneficial cooperation," Garayev explained.

He concluded that Azerbaijan’s energy collaboration with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan represents a model of international cooperation, promoting economic integration and energy security.

"President Ilham Aliyev's strategic vision positions Azerbaijan not only as an energy exporter but also as a leader and initiator of regional energy cooperation," Garayev said.

