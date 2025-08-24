Lithuania gearing up for 2030 operational readiness with CV90 vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Lithuania is advancing plans to acquire CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, with the Ministry of National Defence exploring the possibility of assembling the armored vehicles domestically, Trend reports.

During a strategic engagement in Sweden, Vice Minister of National Defense Orijana Mašalė convened with stakeholders from BAE Systems Hägglunds to deliberate on the prospective acquisition, assembly prerequisites, manufacturing methodologies, and collaborative industrial frameworks that could facilitate Lithuania's integration into global supply networks.



“Our objective for the new infantry fighting vehicle initiative is to enhance the operational capabilities of our military while simultaneously generating sustainable economic benefits for the Lithuanian market.” Transferring assembly operations to Lithuania would entail the integration of advanced technologies, the creation of employment opportunities, and the expansion of prospects within our industrial sector. “By 2030, the Lithuanian contingent is mandated to achieve comprehensive operational readiness, with infantry fighting vehicles being a critical component of that objective,” articulated Mašalė.



The CV90, or Combat Vehicle 90, engineered in Sweden, represents a state-of-the-art tracked infantry fighting platform characterized by its formidable lethality, exceptional maneuverability, and superior crew survivability metrics. The platform has undergone iterative enhancements to align with contemporary operational paradigms and has demonstrated efficacy in tactical engagements, notably within the Ukrainian theater of operations.



In June, during the NATO Defence Ministers’ conclave in Brussels, Lithuania executed a letter of intent, thereby integrating into a collaborative procurement initiative with Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and the Netherlands.

The operationalization of the acquisition and incremental integration of CV90 platforms in Lithuania would bolster NATO's interoperability framework, augment military preparedness, and yield substantial industrial advantages. Commencement of logistical operations to Lithuania and allied nations may initiate as early as 2028.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel