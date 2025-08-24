Ukraine very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for humanitarian support - Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Ukraine is very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other support, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

He said that Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I highly appreciate President of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev’s congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Dear President, Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other support. We look forward to developing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our nations," the publication says.