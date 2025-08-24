Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Ukraine very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for humanitarian support - Zelenskyy

Politics Materials 24 August 2025 19:04 (UTC +04:00)
Ukraine very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for humanitarian support - Zelenskyy
Photo: Official website of the President of Ukraine

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Ukraine is very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other support, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

He said that Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I highly appreciate President of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev’s congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Dear President, Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are very thankful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other support. We look forward to developing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our nations," the publication says.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more