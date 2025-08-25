Turkmenistan, Pakistan hold political consultations to strengthen bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 25. Political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Akhmet Gurbanov, while the Pakistani delegation was headed by Additional Secretary for West Asia and Afghanistan Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Both sides emphasized the importance of regular dialogue at the highest political level as a key driver of interstate relations.

Discussions also highlighted the development of inter-parliamentary ties, cooperation within international and regional frameworks, and the work of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. The diplomats expressed interest in holding the next meeting soon and encouraged direct contacts between private sector representatives to expand trade and economic cooperation.

The consultations further covered improvements to the legal framework for cooperation, promotion of joint projects in energy and transport, and the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline. Cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as upcoming events for 2025, were also discussed.