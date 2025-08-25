Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya embarks on new ecotourism development

Photo: Press-service of the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan

A 15.7-hectare ecotourism complex is planned near the South Surkhan reservoir in Kumkurgan district, Surkhandarya, Uzbekistan, with a budget of 140 billion soms ($11.34 million). The project emphasizes environmental protection, green zones, infrastructure development, and wastewater treatment. The regional administration has approved the revised plan and urged prompt, compliant construction.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register