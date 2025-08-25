Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya embarks on new ecotourism development
Photo: Press-service of the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan
A 15.7-hectare ecotourism complex is planned near the South Surkhan reservoir in Kumkurgan district, Surkhandarya, Uzbekistan, with a budget of 140 billion soms ($11.34 million). The project emphasizes environmental protection, green zones, infrastructure development, and wastewater treatment. The regional administration has approved the revised plan and urged prompt, compliant construction.
