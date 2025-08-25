Japan donates grant to support nuclear test victims in Kazakhstan
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
Japan has pledged a $7.4 million grant to support victims of nuclear testing in Semey, Kazakhstan. The agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries during the Japanese minister’s official visit to Astana.
