Uzbekistan’s Silk Avia suspends several domestic flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 25. Uzbekistan's Silk Avia carrier has announced the suspension of several domestic routes across the country throughout September and October due to technical reasons, Trend reports via the company.
According to the airline, the following services will not operate during this period:
US753/754 Tashkent – Termez – Tashkent
US757/758 Tashkent – Termez – Tashkent
US501/502 Tashkent – Namangan – Tashkent
US801/802 Tashkent – Bukhara – Tashkent
US401/402 Tashkent – Fergana – Tashkent
US851/852 Tashkent – Navoi – Tashkent
Silk Avia noted that passengers affected by the cancellations are eligible for a full refund or may request rebooking on alternative flights, subject to seat availability.