Uzbekistan sees significant growth in VAT payers in 7M2025

As of August 1, 2025, Uzbekistan has 233,048 registered VAT payers, an 18.5 percent increase from the previous year. Most VAT payers are in trade (79,500), agriculture (48,200), and industry (27,900). The service sector leads growth with a 77 percent rise, followed by transport (18 percent) and informatization and communications (14.6 percent).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register