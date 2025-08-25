Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for his gift

Politics Materials 25 August 2025 18:24 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for his gift
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the gift from the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Trend presents the post: “I would like to express gratitude to President Donald Trump for the historical photographs he personally signed and the kind words he wrote on them. I highly appreciate President Donald Trump's steadfast support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and worldwide, and I would like to once again express my profound gratitude to him for this. Donald J. Trump

President Ilham Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for his gift
President Ilham Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for his gift
President Ilham Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for his gift
President Ilham Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for his gift
Latest

Latest

Read more