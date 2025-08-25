Kazakhstan, Japan join forces to advance atomic energy and nuclear fuel production
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and Japanese Foreign Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, held talks in Astana focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation. Key areas include atomic energy, nuclear fuel production, renewable energy, emergency prevention, and flood control, supported by Japan’s $2 million grant.
