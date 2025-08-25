Latvia, Türkiye explore stronger defense industry ties, drone coalition role

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Latvia’s Defense Minister Andris Sprūds met with his Turkish counterpart, Yashar Guler, in Ankara this week, along with representatives of Türkiye’s defense industry, to discuss cooperation in defense technologies and Türkiye’s involvement in the Drone Coalition, Trend reports.

Minister Sprūds emphasized the importance of deepening collaboration with Türkiye, noting that the countries’ expertise and resources complement each other. He highlighted Türkiye’s recent participation in the international Drone Coalition as a step that not only supports collective security but also offers opportunities to strengthen Latvia’s own defense industry.

“Our goal is to enhance joint capabilities and foster innovations that will increase both NATO’s and regional security in the future,” Sprūds said.

In the course of the visit, the Latvian and Turkish defense ministers explored opportunities for cooperation in the drone industry, including production, research, and practical applications.

The sides underscored that drones and other unmanned systems are playing an increasingly vital role on modern battlefields, making close cooperation essential for technological excellence and operational advantage.

A key topic was also Türkiye’s participation in the development of the Competence Center for Autonomous Systems in Latvia.

The center, set to become a significant NATO platform, will facilitate the exchange of knowledge, technologies, and practical experience among partners. Turkish involvement is expected to strengthen the center’s capacity and accelerate innovation in unmanned systems.

Minister Sprūds also met with representatives of Türkiye’s defense industry, including the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), and leading companies such as Aselsan and Roketsan. He was introduced to their operations and technological solutions, and reviewed the capabilities of unmanned aerial systems currently in service with the Turkish Armed Forces.

The visit also included meetings with officials from the MKE munitions factory and ASFAT, where Sprūds was briefed on development projects and future directions.

Latvia and Türkiye already maintain defense cooperation in the field of military education and training. Representatives of Latvia’s Ministry of Defense and National Armed Forces have participated in NATO “Partnership for Peace” courses in Ankara, as well as other military and civilian training programs in Türkiye.

Türkiye announced its intention to join the Drone Coalition earlier this year during the International Drone Summit. Its membership was officially confirmed on July 2 in Riga at the Drone Coalition’s leadership committee meeting. The coalition now includes 20 member states, among them Latvia, the UK, Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Türkiye, Germany, and Sweden.

Earlier, Minister Sprūds announced that the Competence Center for Autonomous Systems will be established and launched in Latvia this fall.

The center will focus on air, land, and sea drones, as well as counter-drone solutions. Its main tasks will include ensuring uninterrupted supplies of autonomous systems to the Latvian Armed Forces during crises, supporting domestic drone production and innovation, and providing training and testing facilities for unmanned technologies.