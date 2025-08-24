bp discloses volume of oil & condensate exports from Sangachal terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. During the first half of the year, the Sangachal terminal exported around 106 million barrels of oil and condensate, which was sent mainly through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Trend reports with reference to bp.

This is while in 1H 2024 the terminal’s oil and condensate exports stood at 110 million barrels. As such, this figure dropped by 3.6 percent year-on-year.

In the first half of 2025, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.

The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and about 81 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic metres per day.