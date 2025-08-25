Azerbaijan launches "Digital Public Finance" information system - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree introducing additional measures to ensure the effective management of public finances, Trend reports.

The decree calls for the creation of a “Digital Public Finance” information system. The system is designed to streamline the management of areas overseen by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the budget, taxes, customs duties, state fees, dividends, and other revenues from state-owned companies or those whose shares are controlled by the state, as well as from public legal entities established on behalf of the government.

The system will also cover auditing, accounting (including state financial and non-financial assets), financial control, the state treasury, and the management of public debt and other financial obligations.

