Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24.​ Iran’s non-oil exports to Tajikistan in the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2025) rose by 32 percent in value and 30 percent in volume compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through July 21, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Customs Administration indicates that Iran facilitated the exportation of approximately $116 million in non-petroleum commodities to the Republic of Tajikistan during this timeframe, culminating in a total mass of around 191,000 metric tons. In juxtaposition, the export metrics for the corresponding timeframe in the preceding year totaled $87.8 million and 147,000 metric tons.



The principal commodities exported encompassed petrochemical derivatives, metallurgical outputs, and agronomic as well as alimentary goods, among various others. The trade dynamics between Iran and Tajikistan have culminated in a turnover approximating $144 million, encompassing around 205,000 tons. This reflects a substantial 25.3 percent escalation in monetary value and a notable 29.3 percent uptick in volumetric throughput relative to the preceding fiscal year.



It is pertinent to highlight that the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has reported that Iran's exportation of non-oil commodities reached 48.8 million tons, with a monetary valuation of $16.5 billion during the initial quadrimester of the ongoing Iranian calendar year. This reflects a marginal contraction of 5.5 percent in terms of fiscal value and a 1.5 percent decrement in volumetric output relative to the preceding year.

