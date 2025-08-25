Hungarian companies show interest in importing Kazakh honey
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Two major Hungarian companies, Aranynektár Kft and Fulmer Hungarian Honey Ltd, have shown interest in importing Kazakh honey due to its high quality and eco-friendly origin. Following negotiations with QazTrade, an initial order of 20 tons is being considered, with over 80 samples currently undergoing testing in Hungary.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy