Hungarian companies show interest in importing Kazakh honey

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Two major Hungarian companies, Aranynektár Kft and Fulmer Hungarian Honey Ltd, have shown interest in importing Kazakh honey due to its high quality and eco-friendly origin. Following negotiations with QazTrade, an initial order of 20 tons is being considered, with over 80 samples currently undergoing testing in Hungary.

