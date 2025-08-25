Equinor and partners discover oil and gas in North Sea’s Fram area

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Equinor and its partners have made a new oil and gas discovery in the Fram area, located nine kilometres north of the Troll field in the North Sea, Trend reports.

One exploration well has encountered petroleum in two separate reservoirs. One contains both oil and gas, while the other is solely gas. Total resources are estimated between 0.1 and 1.1 million standard cubic metres, with reservoir properties assessed as moderate to very good. The discovery has been preliminarily named F-South.

“These are discoveries in an interesting area with well-developed infrastructure,” said Geir Sørtveit, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Exploration & Production West on the Norwegian continental shelf. “In recent years, we have made several discoveries nearby, and we plan to further explore the area. We believe there may be more, both oil and gas.”

The licensees are evaluating options to tie F-South back to existing or future infrastructure, potentially enabling quicker development.