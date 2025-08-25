Azerbaijan’s natural gas imports from Turkmenistan drop significantly in 6M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25.​ Azerbaijan imported 187 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan, with a total cost of $28 million, from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this signifies a decrement of 116 million cubic meters, equating to a 38.3 percent contraction in volumetric metrics, alongside a financial depreciation of $17.4 million, reflecting a 38.2 percent decline in valuation relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.



It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan engaged in the procurement of 208.2 million cubic meters of natural gas from international markets during the initial half of the fiscal year, with a valuation of $32 million. In juxtaposition to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, this delineates a contraction of 94.8 million cubic meters, equating to a 31.3 percent reduction in volumetric metrics, alongside a depreciation of $13.5 million, representing a 29.6 percent decline in monetary valuation.