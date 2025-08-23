KazMunayGas cuts debt, strengthening balance sheet in 1H2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

As of June 30, 2025, KazMunayGas reduced its total debt by 1.9 percent to 3.892 trillion tenge ($7.49 billion), due to currency gains and loan repayments. Net debt fell sharply by over 30 percent in both tenge and dollar terms, reaching 803 billion tenge ($1.55 billion).

