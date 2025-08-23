KazMunayGas cuts debt, strengthening balance sheet in 1H2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
As of June 30, 2025, KazMunayGas reduced its total debt by 1.9 percent to 3.892 trillion tenge ($7.49 billion), due to currency gains and loan repayments. Net debt fell sharply by over 30 percent in both tenge and dollar terms, reaching 803 billion tenge ($1.55 billion).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy