Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan deepen dialogue on bilateral and regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Vagif Sadigov, held a meeting with the head of Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission in Brussels, the EU, and NATO, Roman Vassilenko, and discussed issues related to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Kazakh diplomat wrote on X, Trend reports.

As reported by Trend on Monday, this was noted in Roman Vasilenko's post on social media.

Vassilenko noted that during the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of topics, from history to the prospects for the development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as issues of trade and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

In the course of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed his gratitude to his Azerbaijani colleague for the warm welcome and meaningful conversation.