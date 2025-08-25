Azerbaijani FM meets UK's Stephen Doughty (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Europe, North America, and the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty in Baku on August 25, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting covered a wide range of cooperation areas between Azerbaijan and the UK, including political and economic relations, energy security, connectivity, climate change and environment, humanitarian efforts, and education. Regional and international security issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Azerbaijan’s role as a dependable partner in major energy projects was emphasized at the meeting, with the positive momentum in traditional energy cooperation expected to extend into the development of alternative energy sources. The collaboration between SOCAR and bp on renewable energy was highlighted as particularly commendable.

Azerbaijan’s role as chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP29) was recognized, with the active participation and contributions of the UK’s Prime Minister and delegation appreciated.

In the field of education, joint initiatives, the establishment of new partnerships between higher education institutions, and the importance of state programs were emphasized, along with the need to continue efforts in this area.

Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on post-conflict realities in the region and the progress of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process.

He highlighted the historic Washington meeting on August 8, 2025, where the text of the “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” was initialed, and a joint appeal regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures was sent, considered a significant achievement in the peace process.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest. On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the UK, led by Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev for Azerbaijan and Minister Stephen Doughty for the UK.

