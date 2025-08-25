Azerbaijan unpacks first-half results from major gas export pipelines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan’s major gas pipelines, including the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), generated revenues of 1.35 billion manat ($794 million) from January through June 2025, with gas transit volumes reaching 20.2 billion cubic meters.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that compared to the same period last year, revenues from pipeline operations rose slightly by 654,400 manat ($384,938), or 0.05 percent, while gas transit volumes declined by 280.2 million cubic meters, or 1.4 percent.

Moreover, losses recorded in the major pipelines during the reporting period increased by 1.7 million cubic meters, or 7.1 percent, reaching 25.5 million cubic meters, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.