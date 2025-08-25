Türkiye’s premium television platform Digiturk is now available on CityNet TV

CityNet TV has further enriched the variety of content it offers to its viewers by starting a cooperation with the world’s leading media giant, BeIN Media Group. As a result of this partnership, CityNet TV users will be able to watch the rich content offered by Türkiye’s premium television platform, Digiturk.

Within the new Digiturk package, sports enthusiasts will be able to watch numerous football matches, including the Turkish Super League games, in high quality on the channels BeIN Sports International, BeIN Sports 2, BeIN Sports 3, and BeIN Sports 4. For entertainment and cinema fans, special channels such as BeIN Iz, BeIN Gurme, and BeIN Movies Turk are offered. In addition, a Video on Demand (VoD) catalog with over 1,000 films and series of various genres provides viewers with access to premium content.

New users joining CityNet TV will be able to benefit from the Digiturk package free of charge for the first month. For existing subscribers, the service costs only 16.99 AZN per month. To use the service, the new generation Android STB (Set-Top Box) device from CityNet is required.

For more information about subscriptions or services, you can visit www.citynettv.az, contact *1177, or use the CityNet TV mobile app.

In addition to Digiturk, CityNet TV also offers access to premium channels such as BluTV, Setanta Sports, Dizi Channel, and FilmBox. Furthermore, users can also easily access popular applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify through the platform.

About CityNet

Azerbaijan's leading internet provider, CityNet (trademark owned by Uninet LLC), offers high-speed fixed internet, telephone line and digital TV services. CityNet has an extensive service network in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. Further details about the company are available on the official website at www.citynet.az. Uninet LLC operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies with operations across multiple industries and countries.