Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye see mixed results in early 2025

In the first four months of the current Iranian year, Iran exported around $1.7 billion worth of non-oil products to Türkiye, totaling roughly 3.3 million tons. Overall trade between the two countries reached about $4.3 billion, up slightly in volume but slightly down in value compared with last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register