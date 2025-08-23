Azerbaijani, Russian FMs talk regional and int'l security issues

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss regional and international security issues, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The discussion also covered various aspects of bilateral and multilateral political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

The ministers exchanged views on the recent session of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Astrakhan on August 22, and expressed high appreciation for its outcomes.

The conversation further touched on other topics of mutual interest, reflecting the continued dialogue and collaboration between the two countries.

